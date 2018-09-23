The Latest: Evacuations ordered as Wyoming wildfire spreads

JACKSON, Wyo. (AP) — The Latest on wildfires burning in western Wyoming (all times local):

3:00 p.m.

Authorities say more than 250 residences in western Wyoming have been ordered evacuated after a wildfire spread toward a state highway that is one of the only ways out of the area.

Sublette County Sheriff's Sgt. Travis Bingham said Sunday that emergency officials were going door to door informing residents to leave two neighborhoods and a cafe and service station in the Bondurant area.

A 53-mile stretch of U.S. Highway 191 was closed between the communities of Daniel and Hoback Junction.

Fire spokeswoman Larisa Bogardus says it's unknown if any structures were being immediately threatened Sunday.

The Roosevelt fire has burned more than 60 square miles and destroyed at least four structures including three houses since it started Sept. 15.

9:20 a.m.

Authorities in western Wyoming have asked hikers, hunters and other backcountry recreationists to evacuate from parts of the Bridger-Teton National Forest where a new wildfire has flared up.

Sublette County Sheriff's Sgt. Travis Bingham said Sunday that the fire was burning in the Irish Canyon area about 30 miles (48 kilometers) southeast of Pinedale.

Bingham says summer homes and the Big Sandy lodge were briefly evacuated Saturday evening before fire crews managed to partially control the blaze. A size estimate was not available.

Also in the Bridge-Teton forest, crews were assessing damage from a wildfire about 30 miles south of Jackson that grew overnight after burning three homes in recent days.

Bingham says the Roosevelt Fire has burned more than 60 square miles (155 square kilometers) and was 24 percent contained Sunday morning.