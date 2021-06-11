The Latest: G7 summit opens with elbow bumps on English sand The Associated Press June 11, 2021 Updated: June 11, 2021 11:22 a.m.
1 of30 U.S.President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden prepare to meet Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson and his wife Carrie Johnson during arrivals for the G7 meeting at the Carbis Bay Hotel in Carbis Bay, St. Ives, Cornwall, England, Friday, June 11, 2021. Leaders of the G7 begin their first of three days of meetings on Friday, in which they will discuss COVID-19, climate, foreign policy and the economy. (Phil Noble, Pool via AP) Phil Noble/AP Show More Show Less
2 of30 President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden are greeted by British Prime Minister Boris Johnson and his wife Carrie Johnson before posing for photos at the G-7 summit, Friday, June 11, 2021, in Carbis Bay, England. Patrick Semansky/AP Show More Show Less 3 of30
4 of30 Leaders of the G7 pose for a group photo on overlooking the beach at the Carbis Bay Hotel in Carbis Bay, St. Ives, Cornwall, England, Friday, June 11, 2021. Leaders from left, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, European Council President Charles Michel, U.S. President Joe Biden, Japan's Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, Italy's Prime Minister Mario Draghi, French President Emmanuel Macron, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen and German Chancellor Angela Merkel. (Phil Noble, Pool via AP) Phil Noble/AP Show More Show Less
5 of30 Britain's Kate, Duchess of Cambridge, center right, and US First Lady Jill Biden during a visit to Connor Downs Academy in Hayle, West Cornwall, during the G7 summit in England, Friday, June 11, 2021. (Aaron Chown/Pool photo via AP) Aaron Chown/AP Show More Show Less 6 of30
7 of30 Leaders of the G7 pose during a group photo at the G7 meeting at the Carbis Bay Hotel in Carbis Bay, St. Ives, Cornwall, England, Friday, June 11, 2021. Leaders of the G7 begin their first of three days of meetings on Friday, in which they will discuss COVID-19, climate, foreign policy and the economy. Leaders from left, European Council President Charles Michel, U.S. President Joe Biden, Japan's Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson and Italy's Prime Minister Mario Draghi. (Phil Noble, Pool via AP) Phil Noble/AP Show More Show Less
8 of30 Two giant balloons depicting U.S. President Joe Biden, left, and British Prime Minister Boris Johnson float on a dock during a 'crack the crisis' action by NGO's in the harbour of Falmouth, Cornwall, England, during an action by NGO's on Friday, June 11, 2021. Leaders of the G7 begin their first of three days of meetings on Friday in Carbis Bay, in which they will discuss COVID-19, climate, foreign policy and the economy. Alberto Pezzali/AP Show More Show Less 9 of30
10 of30 Protestors in costumes march on the beach of Carbis Bay outside the G7 meeting taking place in St. Ives, Cornwall, England, Friday, June 11, 2021. Leaders of the G7 begin their first of three days of meetings on Friday in Carbis Bay, in which they will discuss COVID-19, climate, foreign policy and the economy. Jon Super/AP Show More Show Less
11 of30 Activists wearing giant heads of the G7 leaders tussle over a giant COVID-19 vaccine syringe during an action on the beach in Falmouth, Cornwall, England, during an action by NGO's on Friday, June 11, 2021. Leaders of the G7 begin their first of three days of meetings on Friday in Carbis Bay, in which they will discuss COVID-19, climate, foreign policy and the economy. Depicted from left to right, Italy's Prime Minister Mario Draghi, Japan's Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, German Chancellor Angela Merkel, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, U.S. President Joe Biden and French President Emmanuel Macron. Kirsty Wigglesworth/AP Show More Show Less 12 of30
13 of30 Climate activists hold a banner while marching as they demonstrate as part of Fridays for Future in Falmouth, Cornwall, England, Friday, June 11, 2021. Leaders of the G7 begin their first of three days of meetings on Friday in Carbis Bay, in which they will discuss COVID-19, climate, foreign policy and the economy. Kirsty Wigglesworth/AP Show More Show Less
14 of30 An activist wearing a giant head of G7 leader U.S. President Joe Biden walks on the beach prior to an action regarding COVID-19 vaccines on Swanpool Beach in Falmouth, Cornwall, England, Friday, June 11, 2021. Leaders of the G7 begin their first of three days of meetings on Friday in Carbis Bay, in which they will discuss COVID-19, climate, foreign policy and the economy. Kirsty Wigglesworth/AP Show More Show Less 15 of30
16 of30 The planes of Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson, left, and French President Emmanuel Macron at Cornwall Airport in Newquay, England, Friday June 11, 2021. Leaders of the G7 begin their first of three days of meetings on Friday in Carbis Bay, in which they will discuss COVID-19, climate, foreign policy and the economy. (Stefan Rousseau/Pool via AP) Stefan Rousseau/AP Show More Show Less
17 of30 Climate activists Delores and Leroy Tycklemore wear bee keeping suits as they demonstrate as part of Fridays for Future at Gyllyngvase Beach in Falmouth, Cornwall, England, Friday, June 11, 2021. Leaders of the G7 begin their first of three days of meetings on Friday in Carbis Bay, in which they will discuss COVID-19, climate, foreign policy and the economy. Kirsty Wigglesworth/AP Show More Show Less 18 of30
19 of30 Climate activists are dressed in costumes as they demonstrate near the G7 meeting taking place in St. Ives, Cornwall, England, Friday, June 11, 2021. Leaders of the G7 begin their first of three days of meetings on Friday in Carbis Bay, in which they will discuss COVID-19, climate, foreign policy and the economy. Jon Super/AP Show More Show Less
20 of30 Climate activists wave signs and chant as they march during a demonstration taking place outside a meeting of G7 leaders in Falmouth, Cornwall, England, Friday, June 11, 2021. Leaders of the G7 begin their first of three days of meetings on Friday in Carbis Bay, in which they will discuss COVID-19, climate, foreign policy and the economy. Alberto Pezzali/AP Show More Show Less 21 of30
22 of30 Climate activists and others wave banners and flags as they demonstrate near the G7 meeting taking place in St. Ives, Cornwall, England, Friday, June 11, 2021. Leaders of the G7 begin their first of three days of meetings on Friday in Carbis Bay, in which they will discuss COVID-19, climate, foreign policy and the economy. Jon Super/AP Show More Show Less
23 of30 Protestors wave flags during a demonstration near the G7 meeting taking place in St. Ives, Cornwall, England, Friday, June 11, 2021. Leaders of the G7 begin their first of three days of meetings on Friday in Carbis Bay, in which they will discuss COVID-19, climate, foreign policy and the economy. Jon Super/AP Show More Show Less 24 of30
25 of30 Britain's Kate, Duchess of Cambridge, right, and US First Lady Jill Biden during a visit to Connor Downs Academy in Hayle, West Cornwall, during the G7 summit in England, Friday, June 11, 2021. (Aaron Chown/Pool photo via AP) Aaron Chown/AP Show More Show Less
26 of30 Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson and wife Carrie Johnson arrive for the Leaders official welcome and family photo during the G7 Summit In Carbis Bay, England on Friday, June 11, 2021. (Leon Neal/Pool Photo via AP) Leon Neal/AP Show More Show Less 27 of30
28 of30 British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, right, greets French President Emmanuel Macron during arrivals for the G7 meeting at the Carbis Bay Hotel in Carbis Bay, St. Ives, Cornwall, England, Friday, June 11, 2021. Leaders of the G7 begin their first of three days of meetings on Friday, in which they will discuss COVID-19, climate, foreign policy and the economy. (Phil Noble, Pool via AP) Phil Noble/AP Show More Show Less
29 of30 President Joe Biden speaks with French President Emmanuel Macron after posing for the G-7 family photo with guests at the G-7 summit, Friday, June 11, 2021, in Carbis Bay, England. Patrick Semansky/AP Show More Show Less
30 of30
The Latest on the Group of Seven nations meeting being held in England:
CARBIS BAY, England — British Prime Minister Boris Johnson greeted leaders from the Group of Seven nations and the European Union on a wooden boardwalk on the freshly raked sand of Carbis Bay to open the G-7 summit on Friday.
Written By
The Associated Press