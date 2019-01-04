The Latest: Fatality jams Interstate 5 north of Los Angeles

LOS ANGELES (AP) — The Latest on a major traffic jam on Interstate 5 between Los Angeles and the San Joaquin Valley (all times local):

8:05 a.m.

Northbound Interstate 5 has partially reopened in Tejon Pass north of Los Angeles after a full closure due to a fatality investigation.

Caltrans says northbound traffic on the heavily traveled highway is reduced to two lanes at Grapevine Road.

The closure and resulting massive backup occurred after a pedestrian was struck and killed on the interstate shortly before 6 a.m. Friday.

___

7:07 a.m.

A death investigation has disrupted northbound travel on Interstate 5 in Tejon Pass between Los Angeles and Bakersfield.

The California Highway Patrol traffic incident website says a pedestrian was hit by multiple vehicles shortly before 6 a.m. Friday near Grapevine Road.

Traffic was stopped on all northbound lanes a short time later.

Caltrans advises motorists to use an alternate route.