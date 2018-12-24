The Latest: Flash flood warnings in fire-charred Mendocino

LOS ANGELES (AP) — The Latest on winter weather in California (all times local):

9:50 a.m.

The National Weather Service has issued a flash flood watch for an area charred by wildfires earlier this year in Northern California's Mendocino County.

The warning in effect from noon until 6 p.m. Monday urges motorists traveling along Highway 20 in Mendocino County to be alert for possible road flooding, rockslides and debris flows.

The Mendocino Complex Fire in July blackened more than 459,000 acres , or 717 square miles (1,857 square kilometers), much of it in the Mendocino National Forest.

A cold front passing through the region Christmas Eve was bringing rain to much of Northern California on Christmas Eve and forecasts of up to two feet of snow in some mountain passes in the Sierra Nevada.

The weather service has also issued a coastal flood advisory in the San Francisco Bay Area because of "king tides," or higher than normal tides.

___

8:05 a.m.

It looks to be a white Christmas for parts of Southern California, but that also means dangerous driving conditions and possible power outages.

The National Weather Service issued a winter weather advisory for higher elevations in San Bernardino, Riverside, Los Angeles, Ventura and Kern counties.

The weather service says the fast-moving storm system should move into Southern California late Monday, bringing up to 4 inches of snow to elevations above 4,000 feet, including Big Bear, Wrightwood and the Grapevine area of Interstate 5.

The systems also is expected to bring gusty winds between 40 and 60 mph and a chance of rain at lower elevations.

The conditions could create snowy and ice-covered roads with low visibility and strong cross winds.

The system is expected to move out late Tuesday.