The Latest: Official: Donation request unrelated to French

JUNEAU, Alaska (AP) — The Latest on the firing of the chair of the Alaska Oil and Gas Conservation Commission (all times local):

1:05 p.m.

The campaign manager of a group that supported Gov. Mike Dunleavy's election says there is no connection between a contribution solicited from Hilcorp and Dunleavy's efforts to oust an oil and gas commission official.

Matt Larkin, who managed Dunleavy for Alaska, says he solicited the contribution to help cover campaign expenses. Records show the $25,000 contribution was made Jan. 29.

Larkin said it had nothing to do with Hollis French.

Dunleavy removed French from the Alaska Oil and Gas Conservation Commission Tuesday, saying French neglected his duties.

A hearing officer found "chronic absenteeism" by French hurt office morale and caused others to handle work for French but found no commission work was considerably delayed.

French argues his firing was politically motivated, brought on by seeking commission action on a Hilcorp gas line leak.

___

11:05 a.m.

A company involved in a Cook Inlet gas line leak donated $25,000 to an influential third-party group that supported Mike Dunleavy's campaign for governor.

State campaign contribution records show the donation from Hilcorp Energy Co. to Dunleavy for Alaska was made Jan. 29.

That is nearly three months after Dunleavy's election and less than two weeks after Dunleavy initiated proceedings to remove Hollis French as chair of the Alaska Oil and Gas Conservation Commission.

Dunleavy on Tuesday removed French from the commission, saying he was neglectful in his duties.

French argues that his firing was politically motivated, brought on by his seeking commission action on the leak.

Messages left for Hilcorp and Dunleavy's spokesman were not immediately returned.

The contribution was first reported by blogger Dermot Cole.

___

9:20 a.m.

The chairman of the state commission tasked with overseeing oil and gas drilling in Alaska calls his ouster politically motivated.

Hollis French attributed the push to fire him to his seeking commission action on a Cook Inlet gas leak. He says the evidence he's seen indicates his fellow commissioners were unhappy with his position.

Gov. Mike Dunleavy removed French from Alaska Oil and Gas Conservation Commission Tuesday, saying French was neglectful in his duties.

A hearing officer found "chronic absenteeism" by French negatively affected office morale and caused others to handle work for French. But French says that's not a reason to fire someone.

The hearing officer also found no commission work was considerably delayed or affected by French's absences.

French says he hasn't decided whether to appeal.

___

8:20 a.m.

Gov. Mike Dunleavy has fired the chair of a state commission tasked with overseeing oil and gas drilling in Alaska, saying Hollis French was neglectful in his duties.

The Republican governor issued an order Tuesday removing French from the Alaska Oil and Gas Conservation Commission, effective immediately. French, a Democratic former state senator, can appeal.

A message seeking comment was left for French Wednesday.

Dunleavy said he based his decision on the findings of a hearing officer who found that "chronic absenteeism" by French negatively affected office morale and caused others to handle work for French.

Hearing officer Timothy Petumenos also found that no commission work was considerably delayed or affected by French's absences and that other commissioners and staff did not seriously confront French to allow him to address the issue.