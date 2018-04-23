The Latest: French president arrives for state visit

The French flag, along with the American flag and the flag of the District of Columbia, is seen with the U.S. Capitol in the distance in advance of French President Emmanuel Macron's Washington arrival for a state visit, Monday, April 23, 2018. Macron will address Congress this week after meeting with President Donald Trump.

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Latest on the state visit by President Emmanuel Macron of France (all times local):

1:55 p.m.

President Emmanuel Macron of France has arrived on a state visit to the United States. It's the first such visit of President Donald Trump's administration.

Macron said after his plane landed Monday at a U.S. military base near Washington that he and Trump will discuss issues important to their countries.

Macron calls the visit a "great honor." It's his first trip to Washington since his election last year.

Trump and first lady Melania Trump are taking Macron and his wife, Brigitte, to dinner Monday at Mount Vernon, George Washington's home along the Potomac River.

On Tuesday at the White House, Macron will be treated to a military arrival ceremony, Oval Office time with Trump, a joint news conference and a glitzy state dinner with nearly 150 guests.

12:05 p.m.

Melania Trump is serving rack of lamb and nectarine tart at Tuesday's White House state dinner for President Emmanuel Macron of France.

It's the first state dinner of President Donald Trump's administration.

The first lady also chose the Washington National Opera to entertain the approximately 150 guests after dinner.

Mrs. Trump's office on Monday released details of the affair being planned to dazzle Macron and his wife, Brigitte. House Speaker Paul Ryan, Defense Secretary Jim Mattis and Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards are among those who have said they are attending.

The first lady has saved a few choice details for the last minute. They include the full guest list and what she's wearing.