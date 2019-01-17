The Latest: Giuliani: Trump didn't know about poll-rigging

NEW YORK (AP) — The Latest on Michael Cohen's work with a tech firm to rig two online polls for Trump (all times local):

3:20 p.m.

Rudolph Giuliani says President Donald Trump "had no knowledge" of any effort to manipulate polling data on his behalf.

Former Trump lawyer Michael Cohen acknowledged on Twitter Thursday that he paid a technology company to rig Trump's standing in two online polls before the presidential campaign.

The Wall Street Journal reported Cohen had promised the tech firm $50,000 but failed to pay the full amount.

Cohen tweeted that "what I did was at the direction of and for the sole benefit of" Trump.

Giuliani, one of Trump's current lawyers, says that's not true.

He called Cohen a "liar" and a "thief" and said the president had no knowledge of any payment.

Cohen has pleaded guilty to charges not related to his dealings with the technology company.

He's scheduled to report to prison in March.

___

11:40 a.m.

President Donald Trump's estranged former lawyer is acknowledging that he paid a technology company to rig Trump's standing in two online polls.

Michael Cohen tweeted Thursday that "what I did was at the direction of and for the sole benefit of" Trump.

Technology company owner John Gauger told The Wall Street Journal that Cohen promised him $50,000 for work including using computers to enter fake votes for Trump in a 2014 CNBC poll asking people to identify top business leaders and a 2015 poll of potential presidential candidates. Gauger says Cohen paid him about a quarter of the money in cash, then stiffed him on the rest.

The Trump Organization later paid a $50,000 reimbursement to Cohen. It didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.