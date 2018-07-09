The Latest: Lawmaker: Indiana AG lied, betrayed public trust

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — The Latest on the groping allegations against Indiana Attorney General Curtis Hill (all times local):

An Indiana lawmaker who alleges that state Attorney General Curtis Hill inappropriately touched her during a party says Hill has betrayed the public trust and "lied about his actions to the very citizens he serves."

Democratic Rep. Mara Candelaria Reardon released a statement Monday after Hill defiantly rejected calls to resign.

She and three legislative staffers say he inappropriately touched them during a party in Indianapolis in March. Hill says the allegations are false.

Candelaria Reardon says she will continue to cooperate with investigators until Hill "is held accountable for his abhorrent behavior."

Republican Gov. Eric Holcomb and GOP legislative leaders called on Hill to resign last week after an internal memo outlining the allegations was leaked to the media.

Indiana Attorney General Curtis Hill is digging in and rejecting calls to resign, saying his name "has been dragged through the gutter" amid allegations that he inappropriately touched a lawmaker and several other women.

The Republican said during a news conference Monday that he stands "falsely and publicly accused of abhorrent behavior." He says he's been unfairly treated and asked for a fair investigation.

Hill declined to take questions but said he "never dreamed this could happen to me."

Republican Gov. Eric Holcomb and GOP legislative leaders called on Hill to resign last week after an internal memo outlining the allegations was leaked to the media.

Hill said Monday that he respects the governor but wished he would have reached out to him "before rushing to judgment."

Indiana Attorney General Curtis Hill plans to address calls for him to resign amid allegations that he inappropriately touched a state lawmaker and several other women.

The Republican is scheduled to make his comments during a news conference Monday morning at his Statehouse office in Indianapolis.

Republican Gov. Eric Holcomb and Statehouse GOP leaders last week called on Hill to resign. Dozens of protesters rallied for his resignation Saturday outside the Statehouse.

An internal legislative memo leaked to media outlets says a lawmaker and three legislative staffers allege Hill drunkenly groped them during a March party. Democratic state Rep. Mara Candelaria Reardon and Gabrielle McLemore, the Indiana Senate Democrats' communications director, say they were among the victims.

Hill has called the allegations "vicious and false" and has rebuffed calls to resign.