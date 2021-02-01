The Latest: Japan official dismissed, defied virus emergency The Associated Press Feb. 1, 2021 Updated: Feb. 1, 2021 4:36 a.m.
1 of7 People wearing protective masks to help curb the spread of the coronavirus walk along a pedestrian crossing Monday, Feb. 1, 2021, in Tokyo. The Japanese capital confirmed more than 390 new coronavirus cases on Monday. Eugene Hoshiko/AP Show More Show Less
2 of7 FILE - In this Saturday, July 18, 2020 file photo a general view of AstraZeneca offices and the corporate logo in Cambridge, England. The European Medicines Agency is expected on Friday Jan. 29, 2021 to authorize use of the vaccine AstraZeneca developed with Oxford University. It would be the third cleared for use in the EU, after the BioNTech-Pfizer and Moderna vaccines. Alastair Grant/AP Show More Show Less
3 of7 A worker sprays sanitizer on the shoes of students wearing face masks to prevent the spread of the coronavirus as they arrive at their school, in Lahore, Pakistan, Monday, Jan. 18, 2021. Pakistani authorities started to reopen schools in phases despite a steady increase in deaths and infections from the coronavirus, official said. K.M. Chaudary/AP Show More Show Less
4 of7 FILE - In this Jan. 27, 2021 file photo drivers wait in line at a mega COVID-19 vaccination site set up in the parking lot of Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles. Just a little more than a year after California announced its first case of coronavirus, the nation's most populous state is on the brink of recording its 40,000th death. Damian Dovarganes/AP Show More Show Less
5 of7 Registered Nurse Rita Alba gives a patient the first dose of the coronavirus vaccine at a pop-up COVID-19 vaccination site at the Bronx River Community Center, Sunday, Jan. 31, 2021, in the Bronx borough of New York. Mary Altaffer/AP Show More Show Less
6 of7 Ultra-Orthodox Jews carry the body of prominent rabbi Meshulam Soloveitchik during his funeral in Jerusalem, Sunday, Jan. 31, 2021. The mass ceremony took place despite the country's health regulations banning large public gatherings, during a nationwide lockdown to curb the spread of the virus. Ariel Schalit/AP Show More Show Less
7 of7 A teacher gets tested for COVID-19 at a drive-through testing site for teachers and staff of high schools, in Glyfada suburb, south of Athens, Sunday, Jan. 31, 2021. Greek authorities on Friday said they will reimpose tougher lockdown restrictions in greater Athens after a January decline in infection rates was reversed this week, but they will reopen the first three grades of high schools. Yorgos Karahalis/AP Show More Show Less
TOKYO — A Japanese vice education minister has been dismissed from his Cabinet post over his recent visit at an expensive Tokyo hostess club, defying an ongoing coronavirus state of emergency.
Taido Tanose told reporters Monday that Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga reprimanded and dismissed him as vice education minister over the hostess bar visit. He then submitted his resignation from the ruling Liberal Democratic Party, along with two other senior LDP lawmakers who were clubbing with him, including former National Public Safety Commission chief Jun Matsumoto who stepped down from a top party post last week in the scandal.
Written By
The Associated Press