ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — The Latest on Gary Johnson running for U.S. Senate in New Mexico (all times local):

11:45 a.m.

Former Libertarian presidential candidate Gary Johnson says he likely would vote to confirm President Donald Trump's Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh if he was in the U.S. Senate now.

Johnson told reporters Thursday in Albuquerque at his announcement to run for New Mexico's U.S. Senate seat that he would "probably" support the conservative Trump nominee. But Johnson made it clear that he didn't like Trump or his policies on immigration and free trade.

The Libertarian Party icon and former New Mexico governor is challenging Democratic U.S. Senator Martin Heinrich and Republican Mark Rich.

Democrats aim to recapture the GOP's thin Senate majority during elections in November.

Democratic Party of New Mexico chair Marg Elliston says Johnson was one the state's "most harmful former governors" and would join Republicans in cutting Medicare and Medicaid.

___

10:50 a.m.

Former Libertarian presidential candidate Gary Johnson says he's jumping into a U.S. Senate race in New Mexico because he wants to hold the nation's "most powerful Senate seat" to provide an independent swing vote.

The Libertarian Party icon and former New Mexico governor said Thursday that he's disturbed by President Donald Trump's actions on immigration and free trade.

Johnson says he still supports cutting military spending but believes more military assets should be moved to New Mexico.

Johnson spoke to reporters in Albuquerque on his decision to join the race and how he would represent a state dependent on three military bases and two national labs.

Elected and re-elected governor as a Republican, Johnson stayed true to a small-government philosophy and openly advocated for legalized marijuana in the 1990s before such a stance was mainstream.

___

12:30 a.m.

Former Libertarian presidential candidate Gary Johnson is expected to give details about why he's jumping in a race to unseat New Mexico's junior U.S. senator.

Johnson, who served two terms as governor, is scheduled Thursday to speak to reporters in Albuquerque on his decision to join the race and how he would represent a state dependent on three military bases and two national labs.

Democrats saw his most recent presidential run, with currents of social liberalism, as a bane to their party.

Elected and re-elected governor as a Republican, Johnson stayed true to a small-government philosophy while vetoing more than 700 bills.

His open advocacy for legalized marijuana broke mainstream 1990s political taboos and made him a national curiosity.