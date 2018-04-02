The Latest: Tax bill passes Kentucky Senate, heads to House

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — The Latest on a tax overhaul proposal in the Kentucky legislature (all times local):

1:55 p.m.

The Kentucky Senate has approved a $480 million tax increase by voting to expand the state sales tax to a variety of services.

The Senate voted 20-18 to send the bill to the House of Representatives, which also plans to vote on the measure Monday.

Senate Democrats objected because they said they were shut out of the process and did not have time to read the bill. Republicans said the bill had to pass Monday to preserve their right to overturn any vetoes from Republican Gov. Matt Bevin.

The bill would impose the state's 6 percent sales tax on services including automotive repair and pet care for small animals. Kentucky residents would pay 5 percent of their taxable income to the state, down from 5.8 percent and 6 percent for most earners.

___

11 a.m.

Many Kentucky residents would pay less in state income taxes under a proposal moving through the state legislature.

A deal announced Monday by Republican leaders would impose a 5 percent income tax rate for Kentucky residents. It would replace the current tax structure, which has a top bracket of 6 percent and various brackets below that.

Republican Senate President Robert Stivers says most people pay 6 percent because people in the lower brackets don't make enough money to pay taxes. But Jason Bailey with the Kentucky Center for Economic Policy says some people just above the poverty line would likely pay more.

The change would result in $114 million less revenue for the state, to be offset by an expanded sales tax on some services.

___

10:47 a.m.

Kentucky lawmakers have reached a deal to charge sales taxes on some services as part of an overhaul of the state's tax code to generate an extra $480 million over the next two years.

Lawmakers approved the plan Monday as part of a conference committee. But the plan must still survive votes in the Republican-controlled Senate and House of Representatives later in the day.

Kentucky residents would pay a 6 percent sales tax on services including landscaping, janitorial, pet care for small animals, golf courses and country clubs, dry cleaning and fitness and recreational sports centers. They would also pay sales taxes on repair and installation services, which would include auto repairs.

Democrats say they were excluded from the process.