PAHOA, Hawaii (AP) — The Latest on lava from Hawaii's Kilauea volcano (all times local):

10:40 a.m.

Residents of a Hawaii community where lava oozed through cracks in the ground have been allowed to return for a second day to briefly check on their property.

Hawaii County Civil Defense officials say residents have permission to return to the Leilani Estates subdivision between 7 a.m. and 6 p.m. every day until further notice.

Officials say residents must be prepared to leave on very short notice.

As of Monday lava has destroyed 35 structures.









































Photo: AP Image 1 of / 11 Caption Close Image 1 of 11 This Sunday, May 6, 2018, image from a research camera mounted in the observation tower at the Hawaiian Volcano Observatory and provided by the U.S. Geological Survey, shows the summit of the Kilauea volcano on the Big Island of Hawaii. The camera is looking south southeast towards the active vent in Halemaʻumaʻu, 1.9 km (1.2 miles) from the webcam. For scale, the crater wall of Halemaʻumaʻu behind the eruptive vent is about 85-meters (about 280-feet) high. Lava shooting out of openings in the ground have already destroyed nearly half a dozen homes while some 1,700 people who evacuated the area face the possibility of not being able to return for a long time. (U.S. Geological Survey via AP) less This Sunday, May 6, 2018, image from a research camera mounted in the observation tower at the Hawaiian Volcano Observatory and provided by the U.S. Geological Survey, shows the summit of the Kilauea volcano on ... more Photo: AP Image 2 of 11 In this Saturday, May 5, 2018 photo, a new fissure erupts in Leilani Estates in Pahoa, Hawaii. Hawaii's erupting Kilauea volcano has destroyed homes and forced the evacuations of more than a thousand people. (U.S. Geological Survey via AP) less In this Saturday, May 5, 2018 photo, a new fissure erupts in Leilani Estates in Pahoa, Hawaii. Hawaii's erupting Kilauea volcano has destroyed homes and forced the evacuations of more than a thousand people. ... more Photo: AP Image 3 of 11 Steve Clapper, who lives in the Leilani Estates subdivision where the first lava erupted right behind his home, talks to a reporter at a shelter in Pahoa, Hawaii on Sunday, May 6, 2018. Officials on Hawaii's Big Island say what started out as a small spattering of lava from the ground Saturday night only took minutes to become cascading fountains. U.S. Geological Survey volcanologist Wendy Stovall says lava fountains spewed as high as 230 feet (70 meters) into the air only 15 minutes after the initial eruption from a the latest of several new fissures in the area. less Steve Clapper, who lives in the Leilani Estates subdivision where the first lava erupted right behind his home, talks to a reporter at a shelter in Pahoa, Hawaii on Sunday, May 6, 2018. Officials on Hawaii's ... more Photo: Haven Daley, AP Image 4 of 11 A line of traffic is seen going towards Pahoa town, Sunday, May 6, 2018, near Pahoa, Hawaii. Scientists reported lava spewing more than 200 feet (61 meters) into the air in Hawaii's recent Kilauea volcanic eruption, and some of the more than 1,700 people who evacuated prepared for the possibility they may not return for quite some time. less A line of traffic is seen going towards Pahoa town, Sunday, May 6, 2018, near Pahoa, Hawaii. Scientists reported lava spewing more than 200 feet (61 meters) into the air in Hawaii's recent Kilauea volcanic ... more Photo: Marco Garcia, AP Image 5 of 11 Cherie McArthur and Michael McGuire, who live in the mandatory evacuation zone near Kilauea volcano, talk at a shelter in Pahoa, Hawaii on Sunday, May 6, 2018. Officials on Hawaii's Big Island say what started out as a small spattering of lava from the ground Saturday night only took minutes to become cascading fountains. U.S. Geological Survey volcanologist Wendy Stovall says lava fountains spewed as high as 230 feet (70 meters) into the air only 15 minutes after the initial eruption from a the latest of several new fissures in the area. less Cherie McArthur and Michael McGuire, who live in the mandatory evacuation zone near Kilauea volcano, talk at a shelter in Pahoa, Hawaii on Sunday, May 6, 2018. Officials on Hawaii's Big Island say what started ... more Photo: Haven Daley, AP Image 6 of 11 Lava glows from a vent on a lava bed at the Leilani Estates, Saturday, May 5, 2018, in Pahoa, Hawaii. The Hawaiian Volcanoes Observatory said eight volcanic vents opened in the Big Island residential neighborhood of Leilani Estates since Thursday. less Lava glows from a vent on a lava bed at the Leilani Estates, Saturday, May 5, 2018, in Pahoa, Hawaii. The Hawaiian Volcanoes Observatory said eight volcanic vents opened in the Big Island residential ... more Photo: Marco Garcia, AP Image 7 of 11 Lava burns across the road in the Leilani Estates in Pahoa, Hawaii, Saturday, May 5, 2018. Hundreds of anxious residents on the Big Island of Hawaii hunkered down Saturday for what could be weeks or months of upheaval as the dangers from an erupting Kilauea volcano continued to grow. less Lava burns across the road in the Leilani Estates in Pahoa, Hawaii, Saturday, May 5, 2018. Hundreds of anxious residents on the Big Island of Hawaii hunkered down Saturday for what could be weeks or months of ... more Photo: Marco Garcia, AP Image 8 of 11 Fumes come out of cracks on the asphalt road near the Leilani Estates in Pahoa, Hawaii, Saturday, May 5, 2018. Hundreds of anxious residents on the Big Island of Hawaii hunkered down Saturday for what could be weeks or months of upheaval as the dangers from an erupting Kilauea volcano continued to grow. Lava spurted from volcanic vents, toxic gas filled the air and strong earthquakes, including a magnitude 6.9 temblor on Friday, rocked an already jittery population. less Fumes come out of cracks on the asphalt road near the Leilani Estates in Pahoa, Hawaii, Saturday, May 5, 2018. Hundreds of anxious residents on the Big Island of Hawaii hunkered down Saturday for what could be ... more Photo: Marco Garcia, AP Image 9 of 11 Volcanic fumes closed a road near the Leilani Estates in Pahoa, Hawaii, Saturday, May 5, 2018. Hundreds of anxious residents on the Big Island of Hawaii hunkered down Saturday for what could be weeks or months of upheaval as the dangers from an erupting Kilauea volcano continued to grow. Lava spurted from volcanic vents, toxic gas filled the air and strong earthquakes, including a magnitude 6.9 temblor on Friday, rocked an already jittery population. less Volcanic fumes closed a road near the Leilani Estates in Pahoa, Hawaii, Saturday, May 5, 2018. Hundreds of anxious residents on the Big Island of Hawaii hunkered down Saturday for what could be weeks or months ... more Photo: Marco Garcia, AP Image 10 of 11 Resident Sam Knox, 65, rides his bicycle to the edge of the road as lava burns across the road in the Leilani Estates in Pahoa, Hawaii, Saturday, May 5, 2018. Hundreds of anxious residents on the Big Island of Hawaii hunkered down Saturday for what could be weeks or months of upheaval as the dangers from an erupting Kilauea volcano continued to grow. Lava spurted from volcanic vents, toxic gas filled the air and strong earthquakes, including a magnitude 6.9 temblor on Friday, rocked an already jittery population. less Resident Sam Knox, 65, rides his bicycle to the edge of the road as lava burns across the road in the Leilani Estates in Pahoa, Hawaii, Saturday, May 5, 2018. While wearing an air filter mask, Laura Dawn drives her truck loaded with her possessions as she and her husband flee the lava eruption, Sunday, May 6, 2018, near Pahoa, HI. Their property is just below the active lava eruption and they fear their land will get covered in lava. They are moving further upcoast to a safer area. less While wearing an air filter mask, Laura Dawn drives her truck loaded with her possessions as she and her husband flee the lava eruption, Sunday, May 6, 2018, near Pahoa, HI. Their property is just below the ... more Photo: Marco Garcia, AP

Acting Hawaii County Mayor Wil Okabe says it's difficult to immediately tell from aerial surveys how many are homes and how many are other uninhabited structures.

Hawaiian Volcano Observatory spokeswoman Janet Babb says scientists know of 10 fissures that have opened up. The observatory says active emission of lava and spatter at the fissures was minimal overnight.

But scientists warn it's just a pause in activity.

____

12 a.m.

Hawaii's Kilauea volcano has destroyed 26 homes and spewed lava hundreds of feet into the air, leaving evacuated residents unsure how long they might be displaced.

In revised figures Sunday, Hawaii County officials say another four unspecified buildings were covered by lava.

They said the decimated homes were in the Leilani Estates subdivision, where molten rock, toxic gas and steam have been bursting through openings in the ground created by the volcano.

Some of the more than 1,700 residents who have been evacuated were allowed to briefly return to gather medicine, pets, and other necessities.

Officials say they would be able to do so each day until further notice as authorities monitor which areas are safe.