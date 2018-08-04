The Latest: Legislature makes quick work with veto overrides

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — The Latest on the North Carolina legislature voting to override two vetoes by Gov. Roy Cooper (all times local):

12:15 p.m.

The Republican-controlled General Assembly has made quick work of passing two laws related to language on North Carolina ballots this fall despite the formal objections of Democratic Gov. Roy Cooper.

The Senate and House voted Saturday to override Cooper's vetoes of two bills, completing their work in about an hour.

One new law took away from a state panel the job of creating special titles for each of six proposed amendments to the North Carolina Constitution on the November ballot. Now those titles will be generic.

The other new law prevents judicial candidates who switched parties less than 90 days before filing to run to have party labels next to their names on the ballot.

Democrats argue the measures are designed to confuse the public about the amendments and a state Supreme Court race this fall.

11:25 a.m.

The North Carolina legislature has gaveled in unusual weekend meetings to attempt to override vetoes by Democratic Gov. Roy Cooper of bills that address what language will be on the ballot this November.

The House and Senate reconvened a special session Saturday. Only two bills have been approved during the session, and Cooper vetoed them both.

One bill places generic titles atop each of the six proposed amendments to the North Carolina Constitution. The other prevents a state Supreme Court hopeful who switched parties just before candidate filing ended from having any party label next to his name on the ballot.

Republican legislative leaders were confident at a morning news conference the overrides would succeed. A couple dozen demonstrators outside the Legislative Building urged lawmakers to leave the vetoes alone.