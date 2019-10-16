The Latest: Marshall top fundraiser in Senate race in Kansas

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — The Latest on the U.S. Senate race in Kansas (all times local):

10:45 a.m.

Campaign finance reports show that western Kansas Rep. Roger Marshall is well ahead of his Republican rivals in fundraising in the U.S. Senate race.

Marshall's campaign reported raising more than $572,000 in contributions from July 1 through Sept. 30. Marshall ended the period with nearly $1.9 million in his campaign account because he was able to start with $1.4 million from his House campaign account.

Former Kansas Secretary of State Kris Kobach's campaign said it hit its fundraising goal for the three-month period by raising $250,000. He had about $198,000 in his campaign account on Sept. 30.

Kansas Senate President Susan Wagle raised almost $248,000 in contributions and loaned her campaign another $275,000. She finished the period with almost $495,000 in her campaign account.

___

7 a.m.

A Kansas legislator who defected from the Republican Party last year is running for the U.S. Senate next year as a Democrat.

The Kansas City Star reports that State Sen. Barbara Bollier, of the Kansas City suburb of Mission Hills, promised an independent approach in kicking off her campaign Wednesday. The 61-year-old retired anesthesiologist also condemned dysfunction in Washington as she seeks to replace retiring Republican Sen. Pat Roberts.

Republicans haven't lost a U.S. Senate race in Kansas since 1932. But Democrats are heartened by the victories last year of U.S. Rep. Sharice Davids in a Kansas City area district and Gov. Laura Kelly statewide.

Former federal prosecutor Barry Grissom and Manhattan Mayor Pro Tem Usha Reddi also are running as Democrats. Republican contenders include Kansas Senate President Susan Wagle, western Kansas congressman Roger Marshall and immigration hardliner Kris Kobach.

___

Information from: The Kansas City Star, http://www.kcstar.com