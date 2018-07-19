The Latest: Minnesota congressman defends 'slut' comments

Photo: Jacquelyn Martin, AP Image 1 of / 1 Caption Close Image 1 of 1 FILE - In this May 24, 2017, file photo, U.S. Rep. Jason Lewis, R-Minn. speaks at a budget committee hearing on Capitol Hill in Washington. Lewis is dismissing concerns about newly surfaced audio of the former talk radio host wondering why he couldn't call a woman "a slut." The first-term Republican made the comment in 2012 while filling in for conservative host Rush Limbaugh, in a bit on Limbaugh calling a women's rights activist a slut. It was reported by CNN Wednesday, July 18, 2018, in a story examining Lewis' radio past. less FILE - In this May 24, 2017, file photo, U.S. Rep. Jason Lewis, R-Minn. speaks at a budget committee hearing on Capitol Hill in Washington. Lewis is dismissing concerns about newly surfaced audio of the former ... more Photo: Jacquelyn Martin, AP The Latest: Minnesota congressman defends 'slut' comments 1 / 1 Back to Gallery

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — The Latest on a Minnesota congressman's disparaging comments about women (all times local):

2:10 p.m.

A Minnesota congressman is defending his 2012 radio remarks in which he wondered why he couldn't call a woman "a slut."

Rep. Jason Lewis made the remarks while filling in for conservative Rush Limbaugh. Lewis spent two decades as a radio personality before winning his southeastern Minnesota congressional district in 2016.

His history of off-color statements played heavily in his first election, but CNN first publicized the comments about women Thursday. Lewis still called them old news and a campaign smear during an interview with WCCO Radio on Thursday.

He said it was his job to be provocative on the radio and called the radio segment an expression of free speech.

Lewis is running for a second term in an election that's expected to be among the most competitive in the country.

___

9 a.m.

Minnesota Rep. Jason Lewis is dismissing concerns about newly surfaced audio of the former talk radio host wondering why he couldn't call a woman "a slut."

The first-term Republican made the comment in 2012 while filling in for conservative host Rush Limbaugh, in a bit on Limbaugh calling a women's rights activist a slut. It was reported by CNN Wednesday in a story examining Lewis' radio past.

Democrats tried to use many of Lewis's radio remarks against him in the 2016 election. Campaign manager Becky Alery tells the Star Tribune that his past radio comments have "all been litigated" and that being provocative was part of his job.

Democrat Angie Craig narrowly lost to Lewis in 2016 and is running again this year. She says she's disappointed by the remarks.