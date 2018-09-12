The Latest: Missouri's McCaskill releases full tax returns

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) — The Latest on the Missouri U.S. Senate candidates' tax returns (all times local):

6 p.m.

Missouri Democratic Sen. Claire McCaskill has released her full 2017 tax return.

McCaskill's campaign provided the full return to The Associated Press on Wednesday. She previously had released only two pages.

McCaskill filed separately from her husband, wealthy businessman Joseph Shepard. McCaskill's return shows she brought in a roughly $86,000 pension on top of her $174,000 salary. She also claimed about $89,000 in deductions, including more than $78,000 in charitable giving.

McCaskill's Republican opponent, Josh Hawley, also released his tax returns Wednesday.

Hawley and his wife filed a joint return and together brought in an adjusted gross income of about $296,000. They claimed about $39,000 in itemized deductions.

McCaskill is a top target for Republicans seeking to expand the party's slim 51-49 edge in the U.S. Senate. She is among 10 Senate Democrats up for re-election this year in states that President Donald Trump won.

