The Latest: NY Legislature passes one-house budget bills

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — The Latest on Democratic Gov. Andrew Cuomo's state budget proposal (all times local):

5:35 p.m.

The Democrat-controlled state Legislature has passed its resolutions for New York's budget amid renewed threats by Gov. Andrew Cuomo to reject any spending plan that doesn't make the 2 percent property tax permanent.

The Assembly and Senate both passed one-house budget bills Wednesday, hours after the Democratic governor said during two public events held downstate that he won't sign off on a budget that doesn't include a permanent tax cap.

The Senate's budget proposal includes a cap, but the Assembly's spending plan doesn't. Cuomo has made the tax cap a must-do component of his $175 billion budget proposal.

Cuomo and legislative leaders will now use each of the budget proposals to try to reach a final budget agreement for the 2019-2020 state fiscal year by the April 1 deadline.

___

11:09 a.m.

Gov. Andrew Cuomo is doubling down on his vow to refuse to sign the next New York state budget if it doesn't make the 2 percent property tax permanent.

The Democrat told an audience at a Long Island community center on Wednesday that there's no way he'll sign off on a new spending plan that doesn't include a provision making the tax cap permanent.

A permanent tax cap is part of Cuomo's approximately $175 billion budget proposal. It's also included in the budget resolutions being voted on Wednesday in the Democrat-controlled Senate. But the Assembly, also controlled by Democrats, hasn't included the tax cap in its one-house budget bills.

Cuomo says the 2 percent tax cap has saved New York property owners $25 billion since it was implemented in 2012.