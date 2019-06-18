The Latest: NY set to adopt landmark emission reduction goal

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — The Latest on the New York state Legislature (all times local):

7:35 p.m.

New York would adopt some of the nation's most aggressive emission reduction goals under legislation set for a vote in the state Legislature.

Under the proposal, New York would reduce greenhouse gas emissions by 85% by 2050 and allocate funds for communities hit hard by climate change.

Environmental advocates say the targets will put the state at the forefront of efforts to reduce fossil fuels, increase energy efficiency and expand renewable sources like solar and wind.

The bill could get a vote as soon as late Tuesday. Democratic Gov. Andrew Cuomo called it the nation's best plan to address the causes of climate change.

Cuomo has already set ambitious emission reduction targets, but the bill would put them in state law, making it harder for future administrations to weaken.

___

1:50 p.m.

Top lawmakers and Democratic Gov. Andrew Cuomo have struck a deal on legislation setting new targets for reducing carbon emissions.

Under the bill, New York would reduce its greenhouse gas emissions by 85 percent by 2050 and set aside funds for communities hit hard by climate change.

The Democrat-led Legislature plans to vote on the bill before adjourning for the year this week.

Meanwhile, talks continue on efforts to legalize marijuana.

A new proposal would eliminate criminal penalties for pot and expunge past possession charges. The new bill would not tax or regulate the sale of marijuana, and would not authorize dispensaries. That bill was introduced as an alternative to a broader proposal to tax and regulate sales that has struggled to gain traction in the session's final days.