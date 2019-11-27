The Latest: New chant at Trump rally: ‘Conan, Conan’

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (AP) — The Latest on President Donald Trump’s rally in Florida (all times local):

7:30 p.m.

There’s a new chant at an election rally for President Donald Trump: “Conan, Conan.”

Rallygoers delighted Tuesday in Vice President Mike Pence’s mention of the U.S. military dog that played a starring role in the raid that killed Islamic State leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi.

Pence was warming up the crowd before Trump took the stage for his first rally in Florida since he officially changed his residency from New York to his Mar-a-Lago club in Palm Beach.

Pence tells the crowd, "Our troops are coming home and Conan the hero dog is just fine."

Conan, a Belgian Malinois, visited the White House on Monday, where Trump introduced Conan as “right now, probably the world’s most famous dog.”

__

6:30 p.m.

President Donald Trump has returned to Florida for what his campaign has dubbed a “homecoming rally.”

Trump will be holding the event in Sunrise, Florida as part of a continued bid to keep his numbers up in a state that will crucial to winning reelection in 2020.

It will be Trump’s first rally in the state since he officially changed his residency from New York to his Mar-a-Lago club in Palm Beach.

About 200 anti-Trump protesters rallied on a street outside the BB&T Center before the president arrived. They raised a helium-filled “Baby Trump” balloon, and some chanted, “Lock him up.”