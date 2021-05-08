The Latest: Pakistanis shop ahead of weeklong lockdown The Associated Press May 8, 2021 Updated: May 8, 2021 8:30 a.m.
ISLAMABAD — Pakistan has reported 120 deaths and 4105 new cases of COVID-19 in a single day ahead of a planned closure of all business and transport for a week starting Saturday.
Before the start of the long closure, thousands in every city and town across the country thronged to markets and malls to shop for Eid, which Muslims celebrate at the end of the holy month of Ramadan. Many did not wear face masks.
