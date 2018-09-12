The Latest: Rhode Island voters head to the polls

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — The Latest on election day in Rhode Island (all times local):

11:50 a.m.

Voters are going to the polls to select nominees for Rhode Island governor, U.S. Senate, U.S. House, lieutenant governor and some key mayoral races.

The Providence Journal reports some started early Wednesday in Providence at a local elementary school.

Asha Misra told the newspaper she voted for Gov. Gina Raimondo because she believes the incumbent puts the state's needs ahead of her own ambitions. Raimondo faces former Secretary of State Matt Brown in the Democratic race.

Tara Nummedal and her husband, Seth Rockman, voted for Brown. Nummedal said she believes Brown's policies for women are better than his opponent's.

One race to watch is the Democratic primary for lieutenant governor, which pits incumbent Dan McKee against self-described progressive state lawmaker Aaron Regunberg (RAY'-gun-berg).

Polls close at 8 p.m.

