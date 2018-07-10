The Latest: Road to lieutenant governor's subdivision stalls

FLOWOOD, Miss. (AP) — The Latest on a road near the Mississippi lieutenant governor's neighborhood (all times local):

5:15 p.m.

The Mississippi Department of Transportation is putting the brakes on a plan to build a $2 million access road to a gated subdivision where Lt. Gov. Tate Reeves lives.

Transportation commissioners say they made the decision during conversations Tuesday. It happened after the Clarion Ledger reported that department Executive Director Melinda McGrath said there was political pressure to build the road in the Jackson suburb of Flowood.

McGrath wouldn't say who was pressuring her other than to say "the Senate side." Republican Reeves leads the state Senate.

Records show Reeves' staff and neighborhood property owners communicated with the department about the road.

Commissioner Dick Hall says he and his colleagues will evaluate the need for the road. Commissioner Tom King says there is no safety reason to support building it.

