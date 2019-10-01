The Latest: Buttigieg says he raised $19.1M in 3rd quarter

The Latest: Buttigieg says he raised $19.1M in 3rd quarter

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Latest on the 2020 presidential candidates' third-quarter fundraising (all times local):

6:15 a.m.

Pete Buttigieg (BOO'-tuh-juhj) says he raised $19.1 million for his presidential campaign during the third fundraising quarter of the year.

Though not as large of a sum as the field-leading $24.8 million he raised last quarter, the figures released by the South Bend, Indiana, mayor on Tuesday demonstrate that he will have resources heading into the final months before the Iowa Caucuses in February.

Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders also released his total for the quarter and reported raising $25.3 million.

The numbers don't have to be reported to the Federal Election Commission until Oct. 15.

Buttigieg has raised more than $51 million since entering the race as a longshot contender last winter.

___

6 a.m.

Bernie Sanders says he raised $25.3 million in the third fundraising quarter from 1.4 million donors while also bolstering his presidential war chest with an additional $2.6 million transferred from other campaign accounts.

The Vermont senator says he's now collected $61.5 million from 3.3 million individual donors since launching his White House bid in February, making his average contribution $19.

Sanders says 99.9% of his donors have yet to reach contribution maximums and can give more.

Sanders' campaign says September was his top fundraising month of 2020 and that Monday, the final day of the three-month quarter, was his presidential campaign's second-best overall fundraising day.

Sanders' total exceeds the $24.8 million South Bend, Indiana, Mayor Pete Buttigieg collected last quarter to lead the crowded 2020 Democratic presidential field.

___

12:30 a.m.

Democratic presidential candidates were pleading for campaign cash in the waning days and hours of the third quarter of fundraising.

With Iowa's caucuses looming in February, a sense of urgency is growing among the candidates as the primary contest turns into a fierce battle for a limited pool of cash. That money could make the difference between staying in the race and heading for the exits.

Those who continue to muddle along in the lower tier of candidates will face challenges paying for advertising to amplify their message. They're also likely to struggle to reach fundraising thresholds set by the Democratic National Committee to qualify for future debates.

Top-tier candidates like Joe Biden, Elizabeth Warren and Bernie Sanders are expected to be among the leaders in the money-raising field.