The Latest: Sheriff's Office checking whether deaths linked

RENO, Nev. (AP) — The Latest on two suspicious deaths in the Reno area (all times local):

10:40 a.m.

The Washoe County Sheriff's Office says it is checking with its Douglas County counterpart and other agencies to see whether two suspicious deaths in the Reno area could be linked to two recent killings in Gardnerville.

Authorities in Washoe County say two adults were found dead Wednesday in a home in south Reno.

Sheriff's spokesman Bob Harmon told the Reno Gazette Journal that there's no confirmation so far that the cases are lined but it hasn't been ruled out.

Two women were in their respective Gardnerville homes in the past two weeks and Douglas County officials have said the killings may be related.

---

8:20 a.m.

Washoe County authorities are investigating two suspicious deaths in the Reno area.

The Sheriff's Office says deputies found the bodies of two adults in a home after the official received a report of "suspicious circumstances" at the residence in south Reno.

No identities or additional information on the incident was released, but the Sheriff's Office news release on the incident advised to always stay aware of their surroundings and be alert for suspicious activity.