The Latest: Sixth nun dies of COVID-19 at Greenfield convent

MILWAUKEE (AP) — The Latest on 9:40 a.m. (all times local):

A sixth nun has died from coronavirus complications at suburban Milwaukee convent. The Milwaukee County Medical Examiner's Office says 94-year-old Sister Jospehine Seier died Friday.

She had been with the School Sisters of St. Francis for 79 years and served most recently at Our Lady of the Angels convent in Greenfield.

Last month complications of the virus killed 95-year-old Sister Mary Regine Collins and 83-year-old Sister Marie June Skender. Both spent many years of their lives teaching in Catholic schools throughout Wisconsin and the Midwest.

Sister Mary Francele Sherburne, 99, who spent several decades as a professor at Mount Mary University, also died last month.

COVID-19 complications also took the life of Sister Annelda Holtcamp, 102, who spent 33 years at St. Joseph’s High School Convent in Kenosha.

Sister Bernadette Kelter, 88, died on April 26. She taught at several Archdiocese of Milwaukee schools, WTMJ-TV reported.

The convent specializes in memory care for as many as 50 retired nuns from the School Sisters of St. Francis and the School Sisters of Notre Dame.

