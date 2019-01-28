The Latest: Snowstorm closes schools, grounds flights

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — The Latest on a major snowstorm hitting the Upper Midwest (all times local):

6:30 a.m.

Heavy snow and gusting winds have created blizzard-like conditions across the Upper Midwest, prompting officials to close hundreds of schools, courthouses and businesses, and ground air travel.

Even snowplow drivers are having trouble keeping up with conditions Monday . And once the snowstorm is over, forecasters say record cold is expected to settle into the region.

More than a foot (30.5 centimeters) of snow was expected to accumulate Monday in southeastern Wisconsin and southeastern Minnesota. The largest public school districts in both states are among those closed, including districts in Milwaukee, Minneapolis and St. Paul.

In Wisconsin, courthouses and most offices are closed in Milwaukee, Waukesha, Columbia and Washington counties. More than three dozen flights were canceled early Monday at Mitchell International Airport in Milwaukee County.

In eastern North Dakota, officials have issued travel alerts because of blowing snow.

12 a.m.

A winter storm pushing across the Upper Midwest is expected to dump more than a foot of snow in parts of Minnesota and Wisconsin.

The National Weather Service says blizzard conditions were reported Sunday in eastern North Dakota and northwestern Minnesota. Officials have issued a travel alert for north-central and eastern North Dakota due to snow and blowing snow, while no travel is advised in the south-central part of the state due to freezing rain and snow.

In Wisconsin, Milwaukee County Executive Chris Abele has declared a local snow emergency. The county's courts and nonessential services will be closed Monday. Milwaukee Public Schools and Minneapolis Public Schools also will be closed.

Chicago could see 6 inches (15.24 centimeters) of snow, followed by arctic cold.

Meteorologist Tyler Hasenstein of the National Weather Service says parts of far southeastern Minnesota into western Wisconsin could see up to 14 inches (35.5 centimeters) of snow.