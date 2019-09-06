The Latest: Southern California fire evacuations downgraded
MURRIETA, Calif. (AP) — The Latest on California wildfires (all times local):
9:41 a.m.
Mandatory evacuation orders have been downgraded to voluntary for neighborhoods near a wildfire on the outskirts of the Southern California community of Murrieta.
The change comes with an improved situation Friday morning.
The fire is 20% contained after burning just over 3 square miles (7.7 square kilometers).
On Thursday, firefighters defended homes as gusty winds fanned flames scorching backyards.
___
6:56 a.m.
Firefighters have made progress against a wildfire that burned dangerously close to homes in Southern California while another blaze has exploded in size in a remote area at the northern end of the state.
An approximately 3-square-mile (7.7-square-kilometer) threatening the communities of Murrieta and La Cresta is 20% contained early Friday.
Some roads have reopened but mandatory evacuation orders for about 570 homes remain in place, along with a voluntary evacuation advisory for another 2,200.
The fire broke out Wednesday, possibly from a lightning strike as thunderstorms moved through.
In Northern California, a lightning-sparked fire in a remote area of Tehama County west of the city of Red Bluff has grown to more than 9 square miles (23.3 square kilometers), with no containment.
Evacuations have been ordered for rural properties.