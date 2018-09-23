The Latest: Stubborn California fire leads to evacuations

CASTAIC, Calif. (AP) — The Latest on California wildfires (all times local):

12:45 p.m.

Authorities say a small but stubborn fire has led to evacuations in a rural area of central California.

The 375-acre blaze in rugged terrain just north of Oakhurst in Madera County is just 10 percent contained Sunday.

Cal Fire Public Information Officer Jaime Williams says the blaze threatened about 125 structures after starting Saturday afternoon.

Officials say crews working along steep hillsides are contending with unpredictable winds.

No structures have burned and no injuries are reported.

The cause of the blaze is under investigation.

___

8:40 a.m.

More than two dozen rural homes have been evacuated as firefighters try to stop the spread of a forest blaze north of Los Angeles.

Officials say Sunday that flames have chewed through more than 5 square miles (13 square kilometers) of brush and timber in canyons near Castaic. It's just 10 percent contained after breaking out for unknown reasons Saturday afternoon.

Helicopters are making water drops to aid crews on the ground working in steep terrain about 45 miles (72 kilometers) north of downtown Los Angeles.

Several roads are closed and up to 30 homes are evacuated. No structures have been damaged and no injuries are reported.