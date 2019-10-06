The Latest: Syrian toddler drowns near Greece migrant camp

BERLIN (AP) — The Latest on Europe's migrant crisis (all times local):

3:35 p.m.

Greek authorities say a Syrian toddler has drowned at a beach in southern Greece after the boy wandered away from his parents and exited a migrant camp.

The Ministry of Citizen Protection, which oversees Greek police, says that the boy was 2 ½ years old. The boy drowned Sunday afternoon after leaving the camp in the city of Andravida in the western Peloponnese region.

An inquiry has been launched by Greek officials.

12:05 p.m.

Germany's top security official says European Union nations need to work better together on the issue of migration or they risk facing a new flood of asylum-seekers that could rival that of 2015.

Following a trip last week to Turkey and Greece, Interior Minister Horst Seehofer told the Bild newspaper Sunday "we need to do more to help our European partners with the controls on the EU's external borders."

He says "if we don't do that, we will experience a surge of refugees like 2015, perhaps even bigger." Germany alone took in 890,000 migrants in 2015.

The comments come ahead of meetings Tuesday with EU interior ministers on the issue.

Seehofer also tells the Welt newspaper that Europe needs to do more to help Turkey in dealing with millions of Syrian refugees.