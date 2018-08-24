The Latest: Tanker crash snarls Los Angeles-area freeway

This still image taken from video provided by KABC-TV shows a fuel tanker that crashed and burned early Friday, Aug. 24, 2018, on a highway near Los Angeles International Airport, causing a massive traffic jam. The California Highway Patrol received reports of the crash involving the tanker and an SUV followed by a fireball on the westbound side of Interstate 105 in suburban Hawthorne shortly after 5 a.m. (KABC-TV via AP) less This still image taken from video provided by KABC-TV shows a fuel tanker that crashed and burned early Friday, Aug. 24, 2018, on a highway near Los Angeles International Airport, causing a massive traffic jam. ... more Photo: AP

HAWTHORNE, Calif. (AP) — The Latest on a deadly fuel tanker crash on a major Los Angeles-area freeway (all times local):

11:40 a.m.

Authorities say one side of a major freeway in south Los Angeles County remains closed indefinitely after a deadly fuel tanker crash and fire that completely shut down the highway for hours and caused a massive traffic jam.

The double-tanker truck and an SUV collided on the westbound side of Interstate 105 early Friday a few miles (kilometers) from Los Angeles International Airport. Both drivers were killed and coroner's officials will determine if anyone else was in the vehicles.

County Fire Department Inspector Joey Marron says fuel is being carefully removed from a trailer tank that overturned but did not burn.

Eastbound lanes were reopened to traffic after nearly three hours, but officials tell a press conference the condition of the pavement on the westbound side still needs to be assessed.

The cause of the collision remains under investigation.

6:21 a.m.

A fuel tanker is burning on a freeway in south Los Angeles County, snarling the morning commute.

The vehicle crashed and began burning around 5 a.m. Friday on the westbound side of Interstate 105 in suburban Hawthorne.

The fire has entirely shut down the freeway, which is a major route to nearby Los Angeles International Airport.

The Metro Green Line light rail route running down the center of the freeway is also shut down.

There are no immediate details on how the crash occurred.