The Latest: Israel reports more than 6,000 new virus cases The Associated Press Aug. 10, 2021 Updated: Aug. 10, 2021 6:38 a.m.
A health worker receives a booster shot of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine at Bangkok Metropolitan Administration General hospital in Bangkok, Thailand, Tuesday, Aug. 10, 2021.
People rest after receiving the a third Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine at a coronavirus vaccination center in Tel Aviv, Israel, Tuesday, Aug. 10, 2021. Israel is grappling with a surge of infections and urging people over age 60 to get a booster shot.
Elena Choi puts on her mask as she starts kindergarten on the first day of school at the new Hannah Marie Brown Elementary School in Henderson, Nev., Monday, Aug. 9, 2021. Doors opened Monday at schools in and around Las Vegas, where masks were required for the more than 300,000 students and about 18,000 teachers returning to in-person classes at the fifth-largest district in the nation.
Rohingya refugees wait to get vaccinated against COVID-19 at Ukhiya in Cox's Bazar, Bangladesh, Tuesday, Aug.10, 2021.Bangladesh's government and aid agencies started vaccinating Rohingya refugees Tuesday as a virus surge raises health risks in the sprawling, cramped camps where more than 1 million people who fled Myanmar are sheltering.
People wearing face masks to help protect against the spread of the coronavirus walk under the scorching sun in the Ginza Shopping district Tuesday, Aug. 10, 2021, in Tokyo.
A construction crew works to set up tents that hospital officials plan to use with an overflow of COVID-19 patients outside of Lyndon B. Johnson Hospital, Monday, Aug. 9, 2021, in Houston.
St. Vincent Hospital nurses walk the picket line outside the hospital in Worcester, Mass., Monday, Aug. 9, 2021. The Massachusetts hospital crippled by a nurses' strike that's now entering its sixth month says it's hired more than 100 replacement nurses after talks aimed at ending the standoff stalled.
A Shipibo-Konibo Indigenous woman talks to a nurse after receiving the first dose of the Sinopharm COVID-19 vaccine in the Cantagallo neighborhood of Lima, Peru, Monday, Aug. 9, 2021.
Rupinder Kaur, of Ferndale, Wash., holds her son, Gourev Singh, 7 months old, as she stretches her legs while other family members wait in the line of cars to cross into Canada at the Peach Arch border crossing Monday, Aug. 9, 2021, in Blaine, Wash. Canada lifted its prohibition on Americans crossing the border to shop, vacation or visit but America kept similar restrictions in place, part of a bumpy return to normalcy from coronavirus travel bans.
Wearing a mask to curb the spread of the new coronavirus, a street sweeper works in the Iztapalapa Borough of Mexico City, Monday, Aug. 9, 2021. Mexico will ask the United States to send at least 3.5 million more doses of COVID-19 vaccine as the country faces a third wave of infections, President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador said Monday.
A man receives a third Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine from medical staff at a coronavirus vaccination center in Tel Aviv, Israel, Tuesday, Aug. 10, 2021. Israel is grappling with a surge of infections and urging people over age 60 to get a booster shot.
JERUSALEM — Israel has reported more than 6,000 new coronavirus infections, the highest daily increase since February.
Israel rolled out one of the world’s most successful vaccination campaigns starting late last year, but in recent weeks has been battling a surge in new cases driven by the highly contagious delta variant.
Written By
The Associated Press