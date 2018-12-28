The Latest: Teams assessing storm damage in Mississippi

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — The Latest on storms moving across the South (all times local):

7:45 a.m.

Teams are heading out to determine the extent of damage in Mississippi after a line of storms moved across the South.

Glenn Flynn with the Mississippi Emergency Management Agency said in an email Friday morning that no deaths or serious injuries had been reported from the storms.

Officials had opened three emergency shelters in Forrest and Jones counties, but Flynn said only a few people were there early Friday.

The National Weather Service planned to check the Vicksburg area for evidence of a tornado. Forecaster Mike Edmunston said there had been at least two dozen water rescues in the Hattiesburg area.

The storm dumped up to 12 inches (30 centimeters) of rain in Louisiana and Mississippi.

The storms were moving in Alabama, Georgia, Tennessee and western North Carolina on Friday.

___

6:45 a.m.

A storm that dumped up to 12 inches (30 centimeters) of rain in Louisiana and Mississippi moved into Alabama, Georgia, Tennessee and western North Carolina on Friday.

The National Weather Service posted flash flood watches and warnings for much of the South.

The storm system was blamed for a death in Louisiana earlier this week when a tree fell on a camper. Forecasters planned to check Friday on a possible tornado near Vicksburg, Mississippi.

Forecasters said up to 5 inches (13 centimeters) of rain were possible in northern Alabama and central and north Georgia. A flood warning was also issued for Asheville, North Carolina.

Water flooded more than a dozen homes in St. Charles Parish, Louisiana, and more than two dozen water rescues were reported in Hattiesburg, Mississippi, because of the rain.