The Latest: Traps set after bear bites hiker near Aspen

ASPEN, Colo. (AP) — The Latest on a bear that bit a hiker in Colorado (all times local):

1:50 p.m.

Wildlife officials have set two traps to try to catch a black bear that bit a woman's leg as she hiked on a trail in western Colorado.

Colorado Parks and Wildlife says the woman and her husband had spotted the bear Monday morning near Aspen and moved off the trail to allow it to pass. As the bear walked by, it charged the woman and bit her thigh before running off.

The woman, who was visiting from Washington, was taken to the hospital, but officials said her injury didn't appear to be serious.

Wildlife officer Kurtis Tesch told The Aspen Times on Tuesday that he is monitoring the traps for the bear after dogs were unable to find the animal.

Because the bear was aggressive, wildlife officers plan to euthanize it if they find it.

A section of the Hunter Creek Trail remains closed while dog teams searched for the bear, described as light brown and weighing between 200 and 300 pounds (91 and 136 kilograms).

Officer Matt Yamashita says because the bear was aggressive, they will euthanize it if they locate it.