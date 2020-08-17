The Latest: Trump heads to Midwest as Dems open convention

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Latest on the Democratic National Convention (all times local):

10:20 a.m.

President Donald Trump says he has “no choice” but to campaign in Wisconsin this week while the Democratic National Convention goes on, in order to address voters there in what he says is a news media environment hostile to him.

Trump says during a morning interview on “Fox and Friends” that he plans to visit Oshkosh on Monday “because we have a fake media in this country, so I have to work. I don’t have time not to.”

Trump describes what he sees as unfair treatment by a news media with “fire out of their eyes” in their questions for him, while presumptive Democratic nominee Joe Biden “doesn’t come out of his basement.”

Biden had largely campaigned virtually throughout the summer but has begun appearing in public, as he did with newly-named running mate Kamala Harris over the weekend.

Trump plans an afternoon campaign stop at a private air hangar in Oshkosh, Wisconsin, a pivotal state in the quest for a majority of the Electoral College votes. The Democratic convention is being held in Milwaukee this week, but mainly features speakers addressing the event virtually because of the coronavirus pandemic.