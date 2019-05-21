The Latest: Trump's Iran policy focus of Hill briefings

President Donald Trump walks on the South Lawn as he leaves the White House in Washington, Monday, May 20, 2019, to attend a campaign rally in Montoursville, Pa. President Donald Trump walks on the South Lawn as he leaves the White House in Washington, Monday, May 20, 2019, to attend a campaign rally in Montoursville, Pa. Photo: Manuel Balce Ceneta, AP Photo: Manuel Balce Ceneta, AP Image 1 of / 3 Caption Close The Latest: Trump's Iran policy focus of Hill briefings 1 / 3 Back to Gallery

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Latest on the Trump administration's Iran policy (all times local):

11:50 a.m.

Ahead of briefings on Capitol Hill, Acting Defense Secretary Patrick Shanahan is suggesting that the U.S. military response to Iranian threats has already had an effect.

Shanahan tells reporters that the military moves by the United States have given Iran "time to recalculate" and as a result the potential for attacks on Americans is "on hold."

He cautioned that the lack of attacks on Americans doesn't mean the threats have gone away.

The U.S. sent an aircraft carrier strike group, four bomber aircraft and other assets to the region, and is moving a Patriot missile battery to an unnamed country in the area.

Shanahan says the response was a measure of America's willingness to protect its people and interests in the region. He and other national security officials will brief Congress on Tuesday.

___

12:30 a.m.

Iran and tensions in the Persian Gulf as well as President Donald Trump's tough talk are the subject of competing meetings in the House and Senate, both closed to the public and the press.

Tuesday's meetings on Capitol Hill come as lawmakers warn the Trump administration it cannot take the country into war without approval from Congress. The briefings are another indication of wariness by Democrats and some Republicans over the White House's sudden policy shifts in the Middle East.

Trump continues to offer a mixed signal on Iran, telling reporters Monday that Iran has been "very hostile" and that its provocations will be met with "great force," but also saying that he's willing to negotiate. Trump also says no talks are scheduled but he'd like to hear from Iran.