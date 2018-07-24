The Latest: Pence rallies Georgia Republican voters for Kemp





















ATLANTA (AP) — The Latest on the Georgia election (all times local):

12:10 p.m.

Vice President Mike Pence is rallying Georgia Republicans to vote for Secretary of State Brian Kemp in the gubernatorial primary runoff.

Pence tweeted Tuesday morning that he and President Donald Trump are "all in for you and hope all GA Republicans get out to vote in today's runoff. You've run a great campaign!"

Trump endorsed Kemp last week and tweeted his support once again Tuesday.

Kemp faces Lt. Gov. Casey Cagle in what has been a bruising Republican primary. Pence visited the state over the weekend to stump for Kemp.

Tuesday's winner faces Democrat Stacey Abrams in the fall.

__

10:35 a.m.

President Donald Trump is urging people in Georgia to vote for Secretary of State Brian Kemp in the Republican gubernatorial primary runoff.

Trump tweeted Tuesday morning: "Today is the day to vote for Brian Kemp. Will be great for Georgia, full Endorsement!"

Kemp faces Lt. Gov. Casey Cagle in what has been a bruising Republican primary. Trump unexpectedly endorsed Kemp last week. Vice President Mike Pence also visited the state over the weekend to campaign for Kemp.

Both Cagle and Kemp have taken hard lines on immigration, guns and social issues.

The winner will face Democrat Stacey Abrams in the fall. She's trying to become the first black female governor of any American state.

___

11:00 p.m.

Georgia Republicans are set to decide a bruising gubernatorial runoff that is testing conservative voters' loyalty to President Donald Trump and their increasingly frequent rejection of the establishment.

Tuesday's matchup between Secretary of State Brian Kemp and Lt. Gov. Casey Cagle pits the White House, which backs Kemp, against outgoing Republican Gov. Nathan Deal, who backs Cagle.

Democrat Stacey Abrams awaits the winner, as she tries to become the first black female governor of any American state.

A well-known figure at the Georgia Capitol, Cagle entered the Republican race as the presumed front-runner.

Kemp, even as a statewide elected official, positioned himself as a "politically incorrect conservative" outsider perpetually battling liberal Democrats.

Both Republicans have tried to align themselves with Trump, while taking hard lines on immigration, guns and social issues.