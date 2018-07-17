The Latest: UK's May halts revolt over Brexit trade bill













Photo: Matt Dunham, AP Image 1 of / 4 Caption Close Image 1 of 4 British Prime Minister Theresa May speaks to representatives during a visit to the Airbus area at the Farnborough Airshow in Farnborough, England, Monday, July 16, 2018. British Prime Minister Theresa May speaks to representatives during a visit to the Airbus area at the Farnborough Airshow in Farnborough, England, Monday, July 16, 2018. Photo: Matt Dunham, AP Image 2 of 4 British Prime Minister Theresa May meets representatives during a visit to the Airbus area at the Farnborough Airshow in Farnborough, England, Monday, July 16, 2018. British Prime Minister Theresa May meets representatives during a visit to the Airbus area at the Farnborough Airshow in Farnborough, England, Monday, July 16, 2018. Photo: Matt Dunham, AP Image 3 of 4 Britain's MPs in the House of Commons read out the results of a vote on the so called new clause 17 amendment, marking the Government's first defeat on the Brexit Trade Bill, Tuesday July 17, 2018. British Prime Minister Theresa May faced a rebellion in Parliament on Tuesday over her plans for the country's exit from the European Union, with lawmakers voting on a Brexit trade bill. (Parliamentary Recording Unit via AP) less Britain's MPs in the House of Commons read out the results of a vote on the so called new clause 17 amendment, marking the Government's first defeat on the Brexit Trade Bill, Tuesday July 17, 2018. British ... more Photo: Parliamentary Recording Unit, AP Image 4 of 4 British Prime Minister Theresa May, left, speaks with Airbus CEO Tom Enders, from Germany, backdropped by an Airbus A400M Atlas military transport aircraft at the Farnborough Airshow in Farnborough, England, Monday, July 16, 2018. less British Prime Minister Theresa May, left, speaks with Airbus CEO Tom Enders, from Germany, backdropped by an Airbus A400M Atlas military transport aircraft at the Farnborough Airshow in Farnborough, England, ... more Photo: Matt Dunham, AP The Latest: UK's May halts revolt over Brexit trade bill 1 / 4 Back to Gallery

LONDON (AP) — The Latest on Brexit developments in Britain (all times local):

7:20 p.m.

British Prime Minister Theresa May has faced down a rebellion in Parliament over her plans for the country's exit from the European Union, with lawmakers rejecting a key amendment on a Brexit trade bill.

Pro-EU lawmakers — from both May's Conservatives and the opposition Labour Party — had tried to force through a measure to have Britain to join a European customs union should there be no trade agreement with Brussels by January. But the pro-EU lawmakers lost Tuesday by six votes — 307 to 301.

The bill gives the government the power to set up new international trade relationships after Britain leaves the EU next March.

The win is the second for May in two days, as her government avoided defeat in Parliament on a separate bill.

__

9 a.m.

British Prime Minister Theresa May faces more rebellion in Parliament over her plans for the country's exit from the European Union, with lawmakers voting on a Brexit trade bill a day after she narrowly avoided a parliamentary defeat.

Pro-EU lawmakers — from both May's Conservatives and the opposition Labour Party — want Britain to join a European customs union if there is no trade agreement with the bloc by January, two months before Britain is due to leave.

They are seeking to change the wording of the Trade Bill, which gives the government the power to set up new international trade relationships after Britain leaves the EU in March.

May's government on Monday avoided a humiliating defeat in Parliament when it narrowly won another vote over her Brexit customs bill — but only after reluctantly accepting amendments put forward by Brexit hardliners.