Members of Missouri's congressional delegation have praised Gov. Mike Parson for meeting with them.

A bipartisan group of federal lawmakers met Monday in Parson's office to discuss a variety of issues, including infrastructure and the opioid crisis.

Democratic Sen. Claire McCaskill and Republican Reps. Vicky Hartzler and Blaine Luetkemeyer say their relationship with Parson is already better than it was with Eric Greitens, who resigned as governor June 1.

Both Hartzler and Luetkemeyer say a similar meeting never happened under the previous two administrations.

Republican Sen. Roy Blunt and Reps. Ann Wagner, Jason Smith and Billy Long were also present, along with Democratic Rep. Emanuel Cleaver.

Parson is scheduled to meet with state lawmakers later Monday before addressing a joint session of the Legislature at 5 p.m.

Missouri Gov. Mike Parson is meeting with federal and state lawmakers as he begins his second full week in office.

Parson was to meet Monday at the Missouri Capitol with U.S. Sens. Roy Blunt and Claire McCaskill along with most members of Missouri's U.S. House delegation.

Later, Parson was to hold separate, private meetings with the Republican and Democratic caucuses of the Missouri House and Senate before making his first public address to a joint session of the Legislature at 5 p.m. Monday.

Parson, a Republican, ascended from lieutenant governor to the top executive spot when Republican Gov. Eric Greitens resigned on June 1. Greitens' quit while facing a potential legislative impeachment proceeding amid allegations of sexual and political misconduct.

Parson has been emphasizing the need for unity.