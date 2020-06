The Latest: Voting exceeds 375,000 in New Mexico primary

Campaigners wave signs for local and statewide Democratic candidates outside a polling place on Tuesday, June 2, 2020, in Santa Fe, New Mexico. Primaries for Democratic and Republican primary contests were held in New Mexico for the first time since the COVID-19 pandemic took hold. Poll workers wore surgical masks to prevent the spread of the virus and voters were given a squirt of hand sanitizer as they entered the building, a warehouse next to the county's rodeo grounds.

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — The Latest on the New Mexico primary election (all times local):

6:30 p.m.

State election regulators say more than 375,000 ballots have been cast in New Mexico's primary election as political parties pick nominees for open U.S. House and Senate seats.

Statistics from the secretary of states office on Tuesday afternoon show that Democrats accounted for about 60% of primary ballots cast, amid a surge in Republican voting on Election Day.

Democrats were choosing from seven candidates in the 3rd Congressional District who hope to succeed U.S. Rep. Ben Ray Luján as he runs for U.S. Senate as the presumptive Democratic nominee. Sen. Tom Udall is retiring.

Republicans are deciding on nominees to challenge Luján for the Senate seat and first-term U.S. Rep. Xochitl Torres Small in a southern New Mexico swing district.