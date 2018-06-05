The Latest: Voting underway in New Mexico primary election

















SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — The Latest on New Mexico primary elections (all times local):

Election-day voting is underway in New Mexico as voters select nominees in wide-open primary races for governor and two congressional seats.

Polling places are open until 7 p.m. Tuesday. Absentee ballots are also due by 7 p.m.

Democrats Michelle Lujan Grisham, Joseph Cervantes and Jeff Apodaca are seeking their party's nomination for governor. The winner will face the sole Republican candidate, U.S. Rep. Steve Pearce, in the November general election.

Voters in the state's central and southern districts will decide which Democrats and Republicans will run for two seats that could determine which parties control the U.S. House of Representatives.

Candidates are pushing toward the finish line in wide-open primary races for New Mexico governor and two congressional seats.

The three-way Democratic primary for governor devolved into attacks about private business dealings and trustworthiness in the days before Tuesday's election. The state's lagging economy, dissatisfaction with public education and concerns about urban crime took center stage in public forums and political advertising.

Democratic U.S. Rep. Michelle Lujan Grisham is competing against state Sen. Joseph Cervantes and former media executive Jeff Apodaca, the son of a former governor.

The winner will face the sole Republican candidate, U.S. Rep. Steve Pearce, in the November general election.

A Democratic governor likely would shut Republicans out of redistricting decisions in 2021 and consolidate Democrats' control over state government for a decade to come.