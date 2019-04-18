The Latest: Water managers expect improved spring runoff

ALBUQUERUQUE, N.M. (AP) — The Latest on the 2019 management plan for the Rio Grande (all times local):

4:30 p.m.

Federal water managers in New Mexico say cities and farmers along the Rio Grande can expect above average spring runoff this year.

Officials with the Bureau of Reclamation and other federal, state and local water agencies gathered Thursday in Albuquerque to go over forecasts and predictions about how much water will be released from reservoirs along the river.

They're more optimistic, following a year in which record-low flows threatened to leave the Rio Grande dry through New Mexico's most populous region.

April's streamflow forecast predicts flows into El Vado Reservoir will be 142% of average. That's up from just 18% last year.

Jennifer Faler with the Bureau of Reclamation's Albuquerque office calls it a complete turnaround.

The runoff also is expected to improve storage supplies and help the endangered Rio Grande silvery minnow.

9:45 a.m.

US climate experts say drought conditions are expected to continue to improve across New Mexico in the coming months.