The Latest: Wildfire in Gila National Forest still growing

RESERVE, N.M. (AP) — The Latest on New Mexico wildfires (all times local):

2:20 p.m.

A wildfire in a remote area of the Gila National Forest in western New Mexico continues to spread as officials said Saturday that containment efforts so far have been unsuccessful due to steep, rugged terrain and extremely dry fuels.

Approximately 480 firefighters and other personnel are assigned to the fire, which has burned 19.4 square miles (50 sq. kilometers) of timber since it started Tuesday east of Reserve and north of the Eagle Peak Lookout.

Its cause is under investigation.

Firefighting efforts include burning out some areas along roads on the fire's eastern and western edges.

---

11:35 a.m.

San Juan County authorities say a wildfire near Navajo Lake in northwestern New Mexico burned 180 acres (73 hectares) and forced the evacuation of approximately 15 people before firefighters encircled it Friday night.

County spokeswoman Susan Hakanson said there were no immediate reports of structures being lost due to the fire that was reported Friday afternoon after apparently being started by lightning.

Multiple agencies sent crews to battle the fire and Hakanson says it was reported to be "surrounded" by Friday night.