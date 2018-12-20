The Latest: Yemeni mom in US to give dying son kiss

Shaima Swileh, center with her back turned, is greeted by supporters after arriving at San Francisco International Airport in San Francisco, Wednesday, Dec. 19, 2018. Swileh is the Yemeni mother who won her fight for a waiver from the Trump administration's travel ban that would allow her to go to California to see her dying 2-year-old son.

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — The Latest on a Yemeni mother who fought to see her dying son in the U.S. (all times local):

8:30 p.m.

A Yemeni mother who was at the center of a yearlong legal battle for the right to give her dying son one last kiss has arrived in the United States.

Shaima Swileh was greeted by a crowd of well-wishers as she arrived at San Francisco International Airport Wednesday night. She was on her way to see her 2-year-old son Abdullah, who is on life-support at an Oakland hospital.

The U.S. granted her a visa after lawyers for the Council on American-Islamic Relations sued.

The boy's father is an American citizen who brought his son to California to get treatment for a genetic brain disorder.

Citizens from Yemen and four other mostly Muslim countries, along with North Korea and Venezuela, are restricted from coming to the United States under the travel ban.

The U.S. Supreme Court upheld the ban in a 5-4 ruling in June.

