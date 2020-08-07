The Running Doctor: 10 common injuries for athletes

A large majority of all athletes go through the overuse syndrome of injury during their careers.

Many injuries occur when an individual is fatigued or when their glycogen is depleted.

Here are 10 common athletic injuries:

Shin Splints: Inflammation of the muscle. The most common or areas are the front and inside muscles of the leg, tendon (tendonitis) or bone covering the lower leg (periostitis), where the muscle attaches to the bone.

Achilles Tendonitis: An inflammation of the large tendon in the back of the lower leg.

Pronated Flat Feet: This is an inherited foot type, a mechanical weakness that can lead to ankle, knee, hip and lower back pains.

Ball of Feet Pain: Most common location of pain is under the head of the second metatarsal bone behind the second toe area, and under the first metatarsal head (sesamoid or accessory bone area) just behind the bottom surface of the big toe.

Stress Fractures: These can occur elsewhere as well, other than the long bones of the foot.

Ankle Problems: Generalized swelling and sprains are most common.

Knee Problems: The majority of knee problems are due to dynamic imbalances in the foot and weakness in muscles, such as the quadriceps muscles.

Heel Spurs: This spur is formed by tissue pulling the bones as the foot pro-notes (inward rotation).

General Foot Problems: Bunions and hammertoes. Bunions can occur either on the outside of the big toe joint or outside of the little toe joint. Hammertoes, contracted or claw-like toes. usually occur as a result of imbalances of bone structures or muscles making the toe stick up higher than normal.

Dr. Robert F. Weiss is a podiatrist. He is a former member of the Medical Advisory Committee of the Olympic Marathon Trials. Dr. Weiss is a veteran of 35 marathons.