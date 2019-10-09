The Running Doctor: Don’t ignore injuries in youth soccer

This past weekend I found myself in New Canaan watching my 5-year-old grandson on the soccer field. It was surprising to me to see a few leave for the sideline.

Soccer season is in full swing and it is important for parents and coaches to think twice before letting a young, injured player "play through" foot and ankle pain. In the immature athlete starting and stepping and moving side-to-side on cleats (that are no more than moccasins with spikes) is a foot and ankle injury waiting to happen.

The young athlete who has lingering, nagging heel pain might have a stress fracture. Stress fractures do not always show up on initial x-ray, so parents and coaches may not have been aware of it. When playing with pain, they can't give their team 100 percent and it makes the injury worse. Rest, physical therapy, and in some cases, immobilization is needed to relieve t e inflammation.

Soccer is a very popular sport in our community, but the constant running places excessive stress on the growth plates. The growth plates are still open until the age of 14-16 years of age.

Other types of overuse injuries are Achilles Tendonitis and Plantar Fasciitis (heel pain causes inflammation of the tissue, extending from the heel to the toes). Quick out of nowhere ankle sprains or collisions between soccer players take their toll as well. These injuries should be taken seriously and evaluated promptly in children so as to prevent traumatic arthritis in adulthood.

Dr.Robert F. Weiss is a podiatrist. He was a member of the Medical Advisory Committee of the 1984 and 1988 Olympic Marathon Trials. Dr. Weiss is a veteran of 35 Marathons. more information visit www.facebook.com/drrobertweiss