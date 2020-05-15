The Running Doctor: Exercise more important than ever

This COVID-19 pandemic has changed everything.

So, regular exercise can improve cardiovascular function and lifespan.

It can also help with the following: keeping weight down and suppressing appetite. Because we have been inside for the last few months, we probably eat more than normal. Exercise has been shown to improve the circulatory system, reduce heart disease and increase the efficiency of the heart.

Exercise can burn off body fat and blood triglycerides, strengthen bones, relieve stress, and relax the body, thereby reducing anxiety and depression. It shown to reduce spontaneous blood clotting and increase general muscle tone and physical fitness.

In modern day medicine, many doctors are prescribing tailored workout programs for patients with aliments, including Alzheimer’s, Asthma, and Type 2 Diabetes.

An excellent form of exercise for improved health is walking or jogging. It is simple and requires no special skills and can be enjoyed at any age. Any form of aerobic exercise in moderation is excellent as it puts a moderate level of stress on the cardiovascular and respiratory systems. Studies have shown that the survival rate of heart attack victims is higher in those who have exercised regularly than in the group which has not. The benefits in cardiovascular fitness are evident from regular exercise of moderate intensity that has been performed 15 to 30 minutes, at least 3 to 5 times per week.

It is also important to remember that the more you exercise, the more muscle imbalances occur. It is therefore very important to do stretching exercises before you begin any exercise.

Dr. Robert F. Weiss is a podiatrist. He was a member of the Medical Advisory Committee of the 1984 and 1988 Olympic Marathon Trials. Dr. Weiss is a veteran of 35 marathons. For more information go to www.facebook.com/drrobertweiss