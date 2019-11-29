The Running Doctor: How to recognize, treat Plantar Fasciitis

While Thursday’s Turkey Day race was approaching, we heard from the latest sufferer of Plantar Fasciitis. She has been trying to run when she is able to manage the pain with difficulty.

Plantar fasciitis is common to many of the sports as well as just walking, which I see on a regular basics.

Plantar fasciitis is most frequently an acute or semi-acute injury and appears as a strain or partial rupture of the strong ligament, which runs along the arch from the heel to the toe. It elevates, or supports, the arch. The plantar fascia is a tough, fibrous band composed of three slips.

Plantar fasciitis and heel spurs cause pain on the bottom of the heel. In both conditions, symptoms are present after exercise, but not necessarily while exercising. In some cases, however, athletes will complain of pain during the actual event. Abnormal pronation and pull on the plantar fascia of the foot during heel contact, midstance, and the toe-off phase of gait aggravate the condition.

If the fascia becomes stretched or strained, or in some cases actually torn, the arch area becomes tender and swollen. This inflammation of the plantar fascia is likely to be painful from the heel through the arch. On palpation, in the early stages, there is a feeling of rigidity and stiffness in the arch.

There are several possible causes of plantar fasciitis. One is poor training shoes. They may be worn down on the heel area, or may lack rearfoot control and cushioning.

Another possible cause may be from playing and training on hard surfaces such as concrete roads and/or artificial turf.

Increase in training, sprinting, track workouts for speed training and hill running often contribute to the condition. However, it is primarily due to the abnormal geometrical changes of the pathological foot mechanics, due to excessive inward foot roll and pronation.

Therapy for plantar fasciitis includes resting from your’ respective event and going to an alternate aerobic activity such as swimming or biking to stay in cardiovascular condition. I am a firm believer in long distance walking to increase blood flow to the tissues as our body’s healing element.

A biomechanical evaluation should be instituted to check on imbalances of the foot and pronation.

It is important to remember that perhaps the best treatment for the athlete is rest.

