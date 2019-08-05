The average of cost of a gallon of gas drops 2 cents

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — Gasoline is getting cheaper in Rhode Island.

AAA Northeast reports that the cost of a gallon of self-serve, regular has dropped 2 cents since last week to an average of $2.71.

Rhode Island's per-gallon price is the same as the national average and 17 cents lower than the in-state average a year ago.

The range in prices in the latest AAA survey for regular is 30 cents, from a low of $2.59 to a high of $2.89 per gallon.

AAA spokeswoman Diana Imondi says prices are cheaper as demand saw a small dip even though overall demand for the summer remains robust. That trend is expected to continue through the first part of August.