The top 10 books on Apple Books-US

Apple Book charts for week ending September 15, 2019: (Rank, Book Title by Author Name, ISBN, Publisher)

1. The Testaments by Margaret Atwood - 9780385543798 - (Knopf Doubleday Publishing Group)

2. The Institute by Stephen King - 9781982110598 - (Scribner)

3. Talking to Strangers by Malcolm Gladwell - 9780316535625 - (Little, Brown and Company)

4. Where the Crawdads Sing by Delia Owens - 9780735219113 - (Penguin Publishing Group)

5. The Titanic Secret by Clive Cussler & Jack Du Brul - 9780735217270 - (Penguin Publishing Group)

6. The Only Plane in the Sky by Garrett M. Graff - 9781501182228 - (Avid Reader Press Simon & Schuster)

7. Killer Instinct by Howard Roughan & James Patterson - 9780316422345 - (Little, Brown and Company)

8. Distant Shores by Kristin Hannah - 9780345459503 - (Random House Publishing Group)

9. If It's Only Love by Lexi Ryan - No ISBN Available - (Ever After, LLC)

10. The Goldfinch by Donna Tartt - 9780316248679 - (Little, Brown and Company)

