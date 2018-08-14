https://www.fairfieldcitizenonline.com/news/article/The-top-10-movies-on-the-iTunes-Store-13155771.php
The top 10 movies on the iTunes Store
iTunes Movies U.S. charts for week ending August 12, 2018:
1. Deadpool 2
2. Avengers: Infinity War
3. Life of the Party (2018)
4. Ready Player One
5. Revenge
6. Rampage (2018)
7. A Quiet Place
8. Overboard (2018)
9. I Feel Pretty
10. Breaking In
iTunes Movies US Charts - Independent:
1. A Prayer Before Dawn
2. Beirut
3. Billionaire Boys Club
4. RBG
5. Once Upon a Time in Venice
6. On Chesil Beach
7. Terminal
8. Bad Samaritan
9. The Captive
10. Always At The Carlyle
(copyright) 2018 Apple Inc.
